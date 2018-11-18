Volunteers at the 2019 European Games in Minsk will undergo special language training in preparation for the event, according to the Belarus news agency BelTA.

The chief executive of the European Games Organising Committee George Katulin has reportedly signed a deal with Eduard Tselyuk, the head of the Educational Technology Centre School of Foreign Languages.

The school employs more than 200 teachers and will give volunteers special courses.

They will develop a test programme to asses the foreign language skills of those wanting to become volunteers.

Minsk 2019 chief executive George Katulin said they cannot overemphasise the importance of language support ©Minsk 2019

They will also reportedly provide glossaries for all kinds of sporting vocabulary.

"We cannot overemphasise the importance of language support for the upcoming event," Katulin is quoted as saying.

"The main driving force of the future Games are volunteers, and they must constantly improve their skills."

The Games in Minsk will go ahead from June 21 to 30 featuring 15 different sports and athletes from 50 different countries.

More than 4,000 are expected to take part.