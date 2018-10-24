German Alpine skier Anna Schaffelhuber has expressed fears about snow quality at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games.

The seven-time Paralympic gold medallist has criticised the conditions at both Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018, although she did claim all of her titles across the two events.

"Pyeongchang was a little the same like Sochi, the snow was almost awful," she told Reuters.

"You have to say Sochi and Pyeongchang are not cities where winter sport is big.

"It was too warm.

"At the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang it was cold, the snow was almost good.

"But at the Paralympic Games we had 21 degrees Celsius at the start and the Koreans, they did what they could do to make more snow.

"But if you have 20 degrees there are no more chemicals left you can put in the snow to have good snow."

Schaffelhuber told Reuters she was "not confident" the situation would be better in China's capital in 2022.

She has called on the 2026 Games to be awarded to a "traditional" winter sports city.

A perceived lack of snow in the Zhangjiakou venue hub where Alpine skiing will be held dominated the bidding race for 2022 when Beijing defeated Almaty in Kazakhstan.

Officials, however, have repeatedly insisted that enough snow will fall.

"There has been good snow for the last several winters in the Zhangjiakou zone, which will host several snow sports events in 2022," an International Olympic Committee spokesman told Reuters.

"All of these competition venues have been approved by the International Federations.

"The region also has the right conditions for snow-making."

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) added: "The IPC and World Para Snow Sports work in close contact with the IPC Athletes’ Council and the athletes’ representative from each winter sport taking very seriously any concerns or recommendations from athletes.

"Regarding the temperatures at the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, they did change during the event and also in comparison with the test events which took place in the same period in 2017.

"However, athletes, coaching staff and sports officials are used to these changes which are inherent to snow sports."