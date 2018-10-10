Double Olympic bobsleigh champion Kaillie Humphries has targeted Beijing 2022 after announcing a year's break from the sport.

The 33-year-old Canadian pilot won two-woman gold at both the Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 Games before adding bronze at Pyeongchang 2018 in February.

As well as the Games in China's capital, Humphries is also hoping that the 2026 edition will be awarded to her home country.

Canadian city Calgary is one of three contenders left in the race alongside Swedish capital Stockholm and the joint Italian bid involving Milan and Cortina D'Ampezzo.

"I have been pushing boundaries for 16 consecutive years and this season I will be stepping away from high performance competition," said Humphries.

"My goal is Beijing 2022 Olympics and 2026 in Calgary.

"With my recent engagement I am wanting to build a strong foundation for my marriage.

"Thanks for support and stay tuned as my journey continues."

Humphries also boasts two World Championship gold medals and three overall titles on the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Cup circuit.

She was pushed by Heather Moyse for both her Olympic gold medals.