Beijing 2022 organisers have made a call for proposals for the Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony.

A window to submit ideas has now opened and will end at 4pm Beijing time on December 31.

Any interested individual or organisation can put forward a proposal and they do not need to be from China.

Only text proposals within 8,000 Chinese characters can be submitted, however, in a bid to cut costs.

Ideas can cover the entire ceremony or just one part of it.

The next Winter Olympics are currently due to begin on February 4 in 2022, at the Bird's Nest Stadium in the Chinese capital.

Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

The same venue hosted the Opening Ceremony of Beijing 2008, with the city due to become the first to stage both the Summer and Winter Games.

"We are looking for creative proposals that could fully embody the vision of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and the Olympic spirit, fully demonstrate the inheritance and development of the splendid Chinese culture, and fully reflect China's achievements in the new era," said Liao Quan, an official with Beijing 2022, according to Xinhua.

Liao added that it is hoped the proposals will be "innovative" and use "high-tech" methods to achieve the "best artistic effects".

Beijing 2022 will set-up a Review Board to analyse the proposals between January and March next year.

Ten will then be selected with those who put them forward given a reward.

Information about how to put forward an idea can be found here.