Juan Antonio Samaranch has expressed his confidence that International Federations (IFs) will work closely with Beijing 2022 to ensure the use of competition venues beyond the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The latest Coordination Commission meeting, chaired by Samaranch, took place in the Chinese capital city last month, with representatives from each of the IFs present.

Involvement of the IFs is seen as key in helping guide the organisers plans for the Games.

Samaranch is also hopeful that their increased involvement will continue after the Games conclude.

There have been concerns over the use of venues from the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, less than a year after the Games.

No legacy plans are place for the Gangneung Hockey Centre, the Gangneung Oval and the Jeongseon Alpine Centre, although organisers have claimed planning is underway for these venues.

Concerns have also been expressed over the future of the sliding centre used for the Winter Olympics.

In June, International Luge Federation (FIL) President Josef Fendt criticised efforts, claiming an absence of a federation they could discuss use of the track with and a lack of trained staff had inhibited the potential future use for competitions.

The track does not feature on the World Cup calendar for the upcoming, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge seasons.

With Beijing embarking on constructing their own sliding centre for 2022, with the country having no sliding sport heritage to date, there are concerns over its potential use post-Games.

Samaranch claimed he was confident in Beijing 2022’s legacy plans and that the involvement of IFs would help to ensure competitions take place at the venue beyond the Games.

China are hoping to turn 300 million people into winter sport participants ©Getty Images

“They have presented an extraordinarily detailed and precise legacy plan for the facility,” Samaranch told insidethegames.

“In this situation, if somebody believes that sliding events are going to become part of their society and youth, we are only happy to support it.

“What we will never accept is if you do not demonstrate what you want to do with the legacy.

“They [Beijing 2022] have demonstrated with the project an extraordinarily solid legacy plan.

“International Federations and Beijing are very much aligned and they came to the Coordination Commission.

“That was a great move and idea, which worked very well.

“I do not need to encourage them.

“I am sure that each one of them, for their own interests, will try to make as successful as possible the investments into the venues after the Games.”

The sliding centre is due to be located in the Yanqing cluster and is expected to offer a 2,000 seated capacity of the Games, along with standing room for 8,000.

It is claimed after the Games that the centre would become competition venue and training base for national teams.

The Chinese Government have set a target creating 300 million new winter sport participants as a result of the 2022 Games.