Beijing 2022 were the recipients of a glowing progress report from Juan Antonio Samaranch as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission chair stated organisers were "achieving extraordinary milestones at an incredible speed".

Samaranch presented an update to IOC members at the Session here today.

The Spaniard, an IOC vice-president, joked that the efforts of organisers made chairing the Coordination Commission "probably the easiest job in the IOC"

He praised the efforts of Beijing 2022 in construction, marketing and legacy planning during his presentation.

"In construction they are on time everywhere," Samaranch said.

"The facilities and venues are not only spectacular but are full of innovation and full of what an International Federations (IFs) could dream of.

"Not for today, not for 2022, but for many decades to come.

"On top of that, they are sustainable and have a very clear legacy.

"Most of the venues for 2008 are being utilised for the Games.

"It shows they were thought of for other things.

"Beijing 2022 are doing something no other organising committee have done and are delivering legacies four years before.

"China would like to produce 300 million winter sport lovers and right now in Beijing more than eight million are practicing winter sport.”

Beijing 2022's efforts on sustainability and legacy were praised ©Youtube

A key part of the Beijing 2022 bid was the pledge to help encourage hundreds of million of people to participate in snow sports.

Organisers hope the Games could help produce the next generation of athletes, who could ultimately achieve success in a wider range of winter sports.

Samaranch encouraged organisers to use the expertise of International Federations during the IOC Coordination Commission’s visit to the Chinese capital last month.

It has been claimed that as part of the IOC’s New Norm reforms, International Federations will become more involved in the delivery phase of the Games.

Representatives from each of the seven winter International Federations were present during the IOC Evaluation Commission’s visit and were involved in discussions.

Last week Samaranch expressed his confidence they would work closely with Beijing 2022 to meet their legacy aims.

He claimed today that test events and maintaining control of the finances were among the priorities for organisers moving forwards.

"The only concern we have is that we say to them it is great, there is no need to use all of the budget," Samaranch said.

"If you make a surplus, make it big.

"That would very much help the legacy of the 300 million.

"Priorities are to continue to keep an eye on the costs and keep up the pace.

"We have had interesting discussions over test events, but they are very much in line."