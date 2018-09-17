More than 300 athletes have taken part in an international freestyle wrestling event in Minsk, as preparations continue before the second European Games in the city in 2019.

Athletes from the host nation Belarus picked up eight medals during the test event, which took place at the Minsk Palace of Sports.

Golds were won by Azamat Nurikov in the 74 kilogram class, Haji Rajabov in the 86kg and Alexander Gushtyn in the 97kg class.

Two athletes, Vladislav Andreyev and Maria Marnoshuk, won silver in the men's 57kg and women's 68kg categories respectively, while bronze medals were seized by Nurgun Skryabin, Ornargaji Magomedov and Ibragim Saidov in the 65kg, 92kg and 125kg classes.

Now underway at the Palace of Sports is a Greco-Roman wrestling test event ©BWF

The Palace of Sports is now currently hosting a Greco-Roman wrestling tournament, which is also acting as a test event for the European Games.

Next year's event will take place between June 21 and 30, with 4,082 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees set to compete in Minsk across 15 sports.

These are 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, gymnastics, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.