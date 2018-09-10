Aliaksandr Bahdanovich, the canoe sprint athlete who won gold in the C2 1,000 metres at the 2008 Olympic Games and is now deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, has been named as an ambassador for the Minsk 2019 European Games.

The 36-year-old was announced as a "star ambassador" during a ceremony celebrating Minsk City Day.

"It is an honour to receive this status," Bahdanovich said.

"I am happy to promote the leading multi-sports competition of 2019 and will do my best to fulfill the tasks of being a star ambassador.

"I am confident that the European Games will be successful."

The star ambassador programme was launched earlier this year in a bid to promote the second edition of the European multi-sport event, which only debuted in 2015 in Baku in Azerbaijan.

As well as gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Aliaksandr Bahdanovich, right, won silver at London 2012 alongside Andrei Bahdanovich ©Getty Images

Minsk European Games Organising Committee deputy chief executive Anatoly Kotov said naming Bahdanovich as an ambassador was an "important occasion".

"We are very pleased to give this title to such an outstanding athlete," he said.

"He will promote the Games not only in the sports world but also as a Member of Parliament.

"I am sure that Aliaksandr will use every opportunity to make the European Games even more recognisable and bright."

Four-time Olympic champion and two-time world champion biathlete Darya Domracheva was announced as the first star ambassador on July 24.

Others on the ambassador team include circus trainers Askold and Edgard Zapashnye.