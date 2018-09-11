The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus invited schoolchildren to their headquarters to attend an "Olympic lesson" as Minsk prepares to host the 2019 European Games.

More than 50 primary and secondary school children were given a tour of the Belarus Olympic Museum and then were given the chance to quiz their country's Olympic heroes.

The children were all aspiring champions in athletics, judo, sambo, basketball and skiing and were able to ask the top athletes questions.

The Belarusian Olympic stars included Darya Domracheva, Aliaksandr Bahdanovich, Anton Kushnir and Nastassia Yatsevich.

Dmoracheva is four-time Olympic biathlon champion and European Games star ambassador.

Bahdanovich won C2 1,000 metres canoeing gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and Kushnir won gold at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in the freestyle aerials event.

Yatsevich is Belarus' top race walker.

The students asked relevant questions about how the senior athletes train and how they face challenging competitions.

One of the students asked Kushnir how to bounce back from defeat.

Belarusian athletes took part in the Olympic lesson which let aspiring youngsters ask their sporting heroes questions ©EOC

Kushnir said that without losses there is no victory, while Domracheva reminded the children not to give up.

"Whenever you feel exhausted, remember that your opponents feel the same," Kushnir said.

"It's important to get over yourself."

The governing body gave each of the children special Olympic-themed assignment books which focused on collecting good grades and aspiring to the country's Olympic champions.

The European Olympic Committees' Coordination Commission took place in Minsk last week.

Minsk 2019 will take place between June 21 and 30.