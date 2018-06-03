Several European rowers secured their berths at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games with excellent performances at the European Youth Championship in the French city of Gravelines.

Germany’s Moritz Wolff, Ivan Brynza of Belarus and Gabriel Mahler of the Czech Republic secured their spots in this year’s Games by finishing on the podium in the men’s single sculls competition.

The women’s event was won by Esther Briz Zamorano of Spain.

But, as Spain have already filled their quota for the Games, the three Buenos Aires spots went to Italy’s Greta Martinelli, Switzerland’s Jana Nussbaumer and Slovenia’s Ilaria Macchi, who finished second, third and fourth respectively.

Esther Briz Zamorano, centre, did not claim a spot at Buenos Aires despite winning the women's single sculls competition ©Buenos Aires 2018

In the women’s pair competition Iris Klock and Jesy Vermeer from The Netherlands booked their spots with a fourth-place finish in Gravelines.

Greece, Romania and Lithuania, who finished on the podium spots, had already qualified for the Games at the World Championships.

Italians Simone Fasoli and David Comini claimed their place at Buenos Aires with a win in the double sculls event.

The complete list of 96 participants, 48 per gender, at Buenos Aires 2018 will be determined following the African qualifier, which takes place in Algeria in July.

The Youth Olympic Games are due to take place from October 6 to 18.