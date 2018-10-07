By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games: Day one of competition
Timeline
- 15 hours ago: Welcome to our coverage of day one of competition at Buenos Aires 2018
- 15 hours ago: Sports seeking to grasp Youth Olympic chance
- 13 hours ago: ITA sign partnership with World Taekwondo at Buenos Aires 2018
- 13 hours ago: Russia's Shamakov claims first gold of Buenos Aires 2018
- 12 hours ago: Schlebush storms through on run to claim triathlon title
- 12 hours ago: Russia earn mixed BMX racing title
- 11 hours ago: Latest on suspension of Russian Paralympic Committee from IPC President
- 10 hours ago: Bach claims organisers have cut 40 per cent from budget - but how?
- 10 hours ago: An Argentinian bid for the 2032 Olympics?
- 9 hours ago: Kolasau leaves it late to claim judo gold for Belarus
- 9 hours ago: Gimenez strikes gold for Venezuela in women's under-44kg event
- 8 hours ago: Talibov beats Naguchev to secure under-66kg judo title
- 8 hours ago: FISU open University Sport House in Youth Olympic Park
- 8 hours ago: Thai football team rescued from cave play friendly match in Buenos Aires
- 7 hours ago: Second gold of opening day for Venezuela as Zarate takes women's 44kg weightlifting title
- 6 hours ago: Milák clinches first swimming gold medal as Hungarian wins 400m freestyle final
- 6 hours ago: Ueno earns women's foil fencing gold
- 6 hours ago: Second gold in quick succession for Hungary at Buenos Aires 2018
- 5 hours ago: Gorbenko impresses with women's 200m individual medley triumph
- 5 hours ago: Russia earn mixed 4x100 relay spoils to claim third gold of day one
- 4 hours ago: Shcherbakova continues Russian success with taekwondo gold
- 4 hours ago: Shishko clinches fifth gold for Russia with under-48kg taekwondo win
- 3 hours ago: Ngo secures gold for Vietnam in men's 56kg event
- 3 hours ago: Day one of action at Buenos Aires 2018 concludes
