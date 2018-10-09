By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt at the Hilton Buenos Aires
IOC Session and day three of competition at Buenos Aires 2018
Timeline
- 1 hour ago: Day two of IOC Session begins
- 1 hour ago: Three IOC members re-elected
- 1 hour ago: Bubka enjoys status change as becomes individual member
- 33 minutes ago: Five individual IOC members comfortably elected
- 23 minutes ago: William Blick and Prince Jigyel become IOC members linked to NOC roles
- 23 minutes ago: IPC President Andrew Parsons and FIG head Morinari Watanabe elected IOC members
- 13 minutes ago: Prince Imran and Mario Pescante elected as IOC Honorary members
- 1 minute ago: Ramsamy and Kasper become IOC Honorary members while Maister and Peterkin to receive Olympic Orders
View latest updates