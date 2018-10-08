By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt at the Hilton Buenos Aires
IOC Session and day two of competition at Buenos Aires 2018
Timeline
- 1 hour ago: Welcome to our coverage of the 133rd IOC Session
- 1 hour ago: Full agenda for day one of IOC Session
- 1 hour ago: Buenos Aires Mayor says over 200,000 people attended Opening Ceremony
- 1 hour ago: Bach "pleasantly surprised" by interest from potential 2032 Olympic hosts
- 12 minutes ago: Baumann hopes Lausanne 2020 can win over Swiss sceptics of Olympics
View latest updates