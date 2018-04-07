Queensland Police have confirmed a Mauritian team official has left Australia, despite being formally charged with an alleged sexual assault yesterday.

The charge followed a criminal investigation opened after an accusation of inappropriate "touching" by the unnamed team member.

Queensland's Police Games commander deputy commissioner Steve Gollschewski confirmed the accused had departed the country last night.

Gollschewski made no comment as to whether he expected the official to return to appear in court on April 17.

"It is not the type of offence we would prevent people from travelling on or take any measure to do that," Gollschewski said.

"He has made an undertaking to appear on April 17.

"That will be the next step that we will consider in the process."

It is alleged the 52-year-old Mauritian man assaulted a 26-year-old woman in Southport on March 29.

Police have charged him with one count of sexual assault.

They have not named either the official concerned or the athlete who made the allegation.

Mauritius' Minister of Youth and Sports Stephan Toussaint said on Wednesday (April 5) that their Chef de Mission Kaysee Teeroovengadum had stepped down after the allegation was made.

"After meeting with the members of the [Mauritius] Olympic Committee and listening to the versions of the two people concerned, Kaysee Teeroovengadum made the decision to withdraw for the benefit of everyone and so that things could calm down," he said.

Queensland's deputy commissioner Steve Gollschewski,centre, confirmed the official had left Australia last night ©Getty Images

The official, who has denied the allegations, was initially reported to have remained in the Athletes' Village despite the allegation.

It was confirmed two days ago hahad left the Village.

Reacting to news of the charge, yesterday, the Commonwealth Games Federation claimed safeguarding was of paramount importance.

"The CGF considers its safeguarding responsibilities to be of paramount importance for the protection and welfare of all participants, with a number of policies and procedures in place," a CGF statement read.

"We have been aware of the investigation into an alleged indecent assault involving a Commonwealth Games delegate, and that Queensland Police Service have arrested, charged and bailed the individual concerned.

"The CGF has de-activated the individual's accreditation whilst the process is ongoing.

"The individual has removed himself from the Athletes’ Village and is no longer undertaking team duties."