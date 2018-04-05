Gold Coast 2018 poster girl Sally Pearson vowed to return to her best in time for Olympic glory at Tokyo 2020 as she confirmed her withdrawal today from the Australian Commonwealth Games team through injury.

The 31-year-old, a double 100 metres hurdles world champion and winner of the Olympic gold medal at London 2012, revealed she made the decision to pull out with an Achilles problem two days ago.

Pearson's preparations for the Games had been hampered by the injury but she was confident she would still be able to compete.

Earlier this week, she claimed she was "90 per cent" ready but her condition has deteriorated in recent days.

Speculation was rife when a hastily-arranged press conference was called here and Pearson confirmed she would not race in either the 100m hurdles or the relay.

Pearson, who lives in the Gold Coast, admitted she was "devastated" and going through the "grief process" after it became apparent she would have to withdraw.

Sally Pearson was the last person to carry the Baton at the Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

"I did everything I possibly could to race out here," Pearson, a Gold Coast 2018 ambassador and who is considered the face of the Games, said.

"For me, this is about my health and I want to go to Tokyo in 2020.

"If I had of run, I could have made it worse and who knows what could have happened.

"I was gutted and there were a lot of tears."

Pearson was hoping to clinch a third straight Commonwealth Games hurdles title following her victories at New Delhi 2014 and Glasgow 2014.

She the last person to carry the Queen's Baton before it was passed to Prince Charles during the Opening Ceremony at the Carrara Stadium last night.

"It was all about soaking up the atmosphere at the Ceremony and I did ensure I was mentally focused on that," Pearson said.

"I enjoyed myself out there and tried to keep out any negative moments.

"It was always in my mind what was to come and it was tough that everyone in the Stadium would be cheering for me."