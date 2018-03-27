Canada are targeting 100 medals at next month's Commonwealth Games here after their full 283-member squad was announced.

The Canadian team for Gold Coast 2018, scheduled to run from April 4 to 15, will compete in every sport on the programme except for netball.

It features 10 Olympic medallists from Rio 2016, while a record 21 Para-athletes have been selected.

Commonwealth Games Canada revealed the team was comprised of 52 per cent male athletes and 48 per cent female competitors.

The athletes on the squad will be tasked with bettering the haul of 82 medals the country claimed at Glasgow 2014.

Their contingent for the Games here is larger than the 265 who participated in the Scottish city, largely owing to the inclusion of men's and women's basketball, beach volleyball and women's rugby sevens.

Olympic wrestling champion Erica Wiebe, winner of the 75 kilograms title at Rio 2016, multiple Olympic swimming medallist Penny Oleksiak and Damian Warner, bronze medallist in decathlon at the Games in the Brazilian city, are among the headline names.

They are joined by three-time Paralympic champion swimmer Aurélie Rivard and diver Meaghan Benfeito, a three-time Olympic medallist and two-time Commonwealth Games champion due to carry the Canadian flag at next Wednesday's (April 4) Opening Ceremony.

"With just a week to go until the Opening Ceremony, the excitement is palpable at the Commonwealth Games Athletes' Village," said Claire Carver-Dias, Chef de Mission of the Canadian team.

"We have an impressive team here at Gold Coast, made up of Commonwealth, Olympic and Paralympic medallists, as well as next generation athletes who will likely compete in Tokyo 2020 and Birmingham 2022.

"I look forward to supporting our amazing team members in these last few days of preparation and wish them a great Games."

Diver Meaghan Benfeito, due to carry Canada's flag at the Opening Ceremony of Gold Coast 2018, was among the country's 31 gold medallists at Glasgow four years ago ©Getty Images

Canada are hoping for another top three finish on the medals table.

The North American nation were third in Glasgow, an improvement of one place from the previous Games in New Delhi in 2010.

Their record performance at the Commonwealth Games came at Victoria in 1994 when they won a total of 129 medals, including 40 gold.

The team's best medal haul at a Commonwealth Games outside Canada was at Manchester in 2002.

Then they won total of 117 medals, 31 of them gold - one less than Glasgow 2014.