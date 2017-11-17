Gold Coast 2018 has today revealed street-level details of the Queen’s Baton’s 100-day journey through Commonwealth Games host nation Australia.

Information is now available on aspects such as where the Baton will travel, which streets will be lined with crowds, and celebration dates.

After travelling 288 days throughout the Commonwealth, the Queen’s Baton will arrive onto Australian soil in Brisbane on December 24.

From then until January 24, it will engage with thousands of Australians at popular summertime events, iconic locations and children’s hospitals around the country, starting in Melbourne on Boxing Day.

It is stated that the Queen’s Baton will "scale Sydney Harbour Bridge, celebrate the Taste of Tasmania festival, be a part of the tennis action in Perth and Brisbane, hit the roads at the Tour Down Under in South Australia and respect the magic that is Uluru at sunset".

The complete list of activity in January is available here.

From January 25, a more traditional relay will start in Canberra, where the Queen’s Baton will join the Australia Day celebrations.

It will then continue in the hands of approximately 3,800 Batonbearers through every state and territory.

As the Queen’s Baton travels the length and breadth of Australia, it is claimed it will spend "quality time" in the communities it visits, calling into hundreds of local schools and community celebrations along the way.

The Gold Coast 2018 Queen’s Baton recently visited Niue ©Gold Coast 2018

"Rather than just pass through, the Relay has been designed to spend quality time in communities across Australia so that as many people as possible can be a part of the Queen’s Baton journey and share the excitement of GC2018," Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie said.

"The Queen’s Baton Relay is a global journey that will soon reach Australia, reminding us all that GC2018, the largest sporting event in Australia in a decade, is just around the corner."

Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters added: "We are looking forward to celebrating our inspirational Batonbearers, sharing their stories throughout Australia and giving due recognition for some of our hardest working community members.

"It is exciting to see where the Queen’s Baton is travelling, allowing people to begin planning where they will cheer on the Batonbearers through the streets of their cities and towns."

The Queen’s Baton is due to arrive on the Gold Coast for the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on April 4.

It is then that Prince Charles will be tasked with reading out Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's message, which is carried in the Gold Coast 2018 Baton, and officially open the Games.

Batonbearers will be informed of their street-specific slotting location in December.

Today, the Queen’s Baton is in Tonga.

It forms part of the Relay through Oceania, which has also seen the Baton received by Niue and the Cook Islands.