Nauru has welcomed the Gold Coast 2018 Queen’s Baton as the relay begins travelling around its final region.

The Baton arrived in Oceania, having completed its tour of Asia when it spent three days in Singapore.

It is now set to spend three days in Nauru, with the island set to be the first of 13 territories visited on the continent.

Nauru made its Commonwealth Games at Auckland 1990, with the island having participated in every edition since.

The nation has enjoyed impressive success in weightlifting, having secured 29 medals in total in the sport.

It includes 10 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze, which has seen them lie 19th on the all-time medals table for the Games.

The Baton is due to spend time with athletes seeking to earn places at next year’s Commonwealth Games, which will take place on the Gold Coast from April 4 to 15.

Kiribati, Niue, Cook Islands and Tonga will be visited following the Baton’s stay in Nauru.

The Queen's Baton Relay has concluded its tour of Asian nations and territories ©Getty Images

Samoa, Tuvalu, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands will follow, before the Baton heads to Vanuatu, Norfolk Island and New Zealand.

It will eventually arrive in Australia on Christmas Eve to begin a 100-day tour across the nation, concluding at the Games' Opening Ceremony.

The Baton Relay was launched during Commonwealth Day on March 13 in London, where the Queen handed it to the first Batonbearer, Australian track cycling legend Anna Meares.

Prince Charles is due to remove the message placed into the Baton by Queen Elizabeth, during the Opening Ceremony of Gold Coast 2018 on April 4.

He will read it aloud to officially declare the Commonwealth Games open, as he previously did at Delhi 2010.

The message calls on the Commonwealth's athletes to come together in a peaceful and friendly competition.

Prince Charles briefly received the Baton on its stay in Singapore, before it headed to Nauru.