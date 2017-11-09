A national holiday was declared in Nauru and a remote community was visited in Kiribati as the Gold Coast 2018 Queen’s Baton relay visited its first nations in Oceania.

Narau was first to receive the Baton, with the world’s smallest island republic holding the public holiday on November 2.

It allowed the public to watch a 22 kilometre relay around 14 districts, with batonbearers wearing traditional costumes.

A total of 300 of the 10,000 strong population took part in the relay, with the selected individuals chosen for sporting achievements or work they had done in the community.

Nauru made its Commonwealth Games at Auckland 1990, with the island having participated in every edition since.

The nation has enjoyed impressive success in weightlifting, having secured 29 medals in total in the sport.

It includes 10 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze, which has seen them lie 19th on the all-time medals table for the Games.

It has been claimed that 200 people from Nauru are planning to attend the Commonwealth Games, with weightlifting, understandably, at the centre of their attention.

The Baton departed the island to head to Kiribati on November 3.

It ventured away from the main island of Tarawa for the first time in the history of the relay.

Maiana, one of the most remote of the 33 islands which make up Kiribati, was the beneficiary.

Maiana, one of Kiribati's most remote islands, was visited during the Baton's stay ©Gold Coast 2018

Around 2,000 people greeted the Baton after it was initially met by Maiana’s chief elder, Tiiman Enoka.

The relay visited nine villages on the island, with the conclusion coming at a community gathering where traditional dancing, singing and food were central to the celebrations.

Similar to Nauru, Kiribati has enjoyed weightlifting success at the Commonwealth Games.

David Katoatau earned their maiden gold medal at Glasgow 2014 when he lifted 148 kilograms in the snatch and 200kg in the clean and jerk event.

He is due to retire after Gold Coast 2018.

The relay also drew further attention toward climate change, with Kiribati being one of the most vulnerable nations in the world to rising water levels.

Niue, Cook Islands and Tonga are the next nations to be visited, with Samoa, Tuvalu, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands following.

The Baton will then head to Vanuatu, Norfolk Island and New Zealand.

It will eventually arrive in Australia on Christmas Eve to begin a 100-day tour across the nation, concluding at the Games' Opening Ceremony.

The Baton Relay was launched during Commonwealth Day on March 13 in London, where the Queen handed it to the first Batonbearer, Australian track cycling legend Anna Meares.

Prince Charles is due to remove the message placed into the Baton by Queen Elizabeth, during the Opening Ceremony of Gold Coast 2018 on April 4.