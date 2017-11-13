Reigning women’s triples champions Sophie Tolchard, Ellen Falkner and Sian Honnor have been named in England’s lawn bowls squad for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The trio overcame Australia in the gold medal match at Glasgow 2014 and will be hoping to repeat their success next year, with the Games set to take place from April 4 to 15.

Falkner, a three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, will be competing at the multi-sport event for the fifth time in her career.

She was named as a Team England athlete ambassador last year and expressed her delight at being named in the squad.

“I have been fortunate to have been to four previous Commonwealth Games and I can honestly say that participating in the Commonwealth Games has been without question some of the most amazing moments of my life,” said Falkner.

“For me, the Games encapsulate what sport is about; highs, lows, friendship and camaraderie.

“The experience bonds you and your team-mates together for life and for a lucky few, they are connected through their place in history.

“I am as hungry as ever for success on the Gold Coast and am very much looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead and relish the opportunity to showcase our sport to the world and inspire the next generation.”

Katherine Rednall, who beat Falkner to gold at the World Indoor Bowls Championships in January, has also been named in the team.

She will follow in the footsteps of her father, John, who represented England at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Canada.

Natalie Chestney will look to replicate her singles gold medal from Delhi 2010, while she also secured two silvers at Glasgow 2014.

Jamie Chestney and Sam Tolchard, who earned silver and bronze medals in the Scottish city, are also among the team.

Ellen Falkner will compete at her fifth Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

They will be joined by David Bolt, Robert Paxton and Louis Ridout, who will all be making their Commonwealth Games debuts.

Kieran Rollings will team up with Paul Brown and Mike Robertson, in the Para-triples event.

Steve Simmons will partner Alison Yearling in the visually impaired mixed pairs event, with Mark and Sue Wherry as their directors.

“The final selection was always going to be very difficult with the whole initial squad consisting of extremely talented players,” said John Bell, England’s lawn bowls team leader.

“Indeed, I congratulate all the squad members on the way they have participated in the assessment programme, and sincerely thank them for the enthusiastic, supportive and professional manner they have conducted themselves.

“With regard to the selected team, it is a formidable line up and its selection follows a rigorous assessment process.

“The final team selection has the unanimous support of my management team, and we believe the team as selected will give the players the very best chance of winning medals on the Gold Coast, and continuing England’s proud record in Commonwealth Games events.”