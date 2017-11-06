Commonwealth Games England (CGE) is to launch a new website in time for next year's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast and have appointed brand and communication agency Salad to design and build it.

The company, which has offices in Bournemouth and London, are promising the new website will be engaging and interactive and include exclusive information about Team England athletes competing at Gold Coast 2018.

"We want to create an online experience with content that resonates with fans and inspires new ones," Peter Hannon, head of media and communications at CGE, said.

"The Games on the Gold Coast next year are a huge opportunity for us and we want to make our new website a key destination for information on Team England. With the potential for a home Games on the horizon in Birmingham in 2022, these are exciting times and we are looking forward to marking this new era for the organisation with our new site.

"Everyone was really impressed by Salad’s pitch and we could tell they were a great team and a great fit for the job."

Salad's other clients include the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

England plan to send a team of 400 athletes to Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

"Our on-going experience, working with Clipper Race has given us some extremely relevant insights into the world of live sports." Fleurie Forbes-Martin, marketing and communications manager at Salad, said.

"Our team is eager to create something distinctive that engages people and inspires pride in the Team."

The new website is due to launch early next year before the Games are scheduled to take place between April 4 and 15.

In September, the CGE appointed brand consultants MATTA to create a new identity for the team.

This will be the largest English team ever to travel to any sports event, involving over 400 athletes.

England will be hoping to repeat their performance at Glasgow 2014 where they finished top of the medals table for the first since Edinburgh 1986.