Swim England have announced the selection of four coaches for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Dave McNulty, Mel Marshall, Jol Finck and Graeme Smith will all guide the nation's swimmers at the Games in Australia in April.

It will be a fifth Commonwealth Games for McNulty, who has coached at every edition since Manchester 2002.

His group of swimmers from Bath won 15 medals last time out at Glasgow 2014, while he has guided five athletes to six medals at the Olympic Games.

Marshall and Finck will be attending their second Commonwealth Games after debuting in Glasgow, with the pair currently responsible for Olympic and world champion Adam Peaty and Olympic and world medallist James Guy.

Smith will support England's Para-swimming athletes.

The Scot won Olympic bronze at Atlanta 1996 in the 1,500 metres freestyle and won two Commonwealth Games medals at Manchester 2002.

"It's always a huge honour and a privilege to represent England at a Commonwealth Games," said McNulty.

"To not only take on the very best athletes in the Commonwealth, but to also go head to head with Australia on their turf makes this one a great competition to look forward to and relish.

"This is really what it's all about."

James Guy will be part of a strong England squad heading to Gold Coast ©Getty Images

Fifteen swimmers were selected by England earlier this month, including Peaty, the reigning Olympic champion in the 100m breaststroke and a five-time world champion.

He won two Commonwealth Games gold medals at Glasgow 2014.

Guy, who won two Olympic relay silvers at Rio 2016 and a 4x100m medley gold in Glasgow, was also picked following the first wave of the qualification phase.

"I am delighted with the first coaching selections we have made for Team England heading to the Gold Coast next year," said head coach Kevin Renshaw.

"They are coaches that have very good experience behind them and all know what it takes to win medals at the highest level.

"All are strong characters who exhibit all the characteristics and behaviours required to help Team England achieve their goals on the Gold Coast in April."

Physiotherapists Jane Carre and Dan Nicholls, sports scientists Claire Lobb and Abi Clarkson and strength and conditioning coach Dan Waddingham have also been confirmed.