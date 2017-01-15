Russia's Olympic skeleton champion Alexander Tretiakov has claimed "anything might happen" as investigations continue into alleged anti-doping rule violations at the Sochi 2014 Winter Games.

Tretiakov was one of four Russian athletes to be provisionally suspended from competition earlier this month, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) informed the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) that investigations had been opened.

Elena Nikitina, Olga Potylitsina and Maria Orlova were also suspended, with the athletes listed in Richard McLaren's second report.

This examined allegations of Russian doping and sample manipulation at Sochi 2014, but the athletes have yet to be found guilty of any wrongdoing.

The quartet requested a provisional hearing, which led to their provisional suspensions being lifted by the IBSF last weekend.

According to the IBSF, there was "not yet sufficient evidence" against them.

Tretiakov claimed he was unsure of the final decision the IBSF might take in the coming weeks, with any potential suspension likely to rule him out of competing at the World Championships.

"Anything might happen," he told the Russian news agency TASS.

"But nothing depends on me in this situation.

"I must train hard and try to do my utmost at the competitions, officials are to make a decision."

Alexander Tretiakov is one of four Russian skeleton athletes being investigated ©Getty Images

The Russian had previously led the IBSF World Cup men’s standings, but dropped to ninth place due to the provisional suspension ruling him out of competing at the World Cup in Altenberg.

Tretiakov, who has also won European Championship bronze during his career, asserted that it was an "injustice" that he was forced to miss the event.

"The fact that I skipped the previous stage has stripped me of leadership of the Cup," he said.

"Now I can see no sense after my return to fight against this injustice.

"Well, how could it be done?"

Since the second part of the McLaren Report was published on December 9, high profile winter events have been taken away from Russia.

These include the IBSF World Championships, which were due to take place in Sochi in February.

The Championships are now due to take place in Königssee in Germany.

The IBSF Executive Committee felt that "during this difficult time it is prudent not to organise such an event in Russia".