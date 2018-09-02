Indonesia is expecting to host more international sporting events following the success of the 2018 Asian Games here in Jakarta and Palembang, it has been claimed.
Erick Thohir, the chairman of the Indonesia Asian Games Organising Committee, has spoken about the possibility of Indonesia staging the world championships of athletics and cycling.
The Gelora Bung Karno Stadium and Jakarta International Velodrome played host to the respective sports here at Jakarta Palembang 2018.
Both venues were renovated for the Games with Thohir describing them as "world-class" and capable of putting on top-level events.
"Indonesia used to have many sports arenas that were poorly maintained because the country rarely hosted sports tournaments," he said.
"We should learn to organise more [sporting] events."
Another venue renovated for the 2018 Asian Games was the Jakarta International Equestrian Park.
"We want to see the executives of sports associations initiate other international championships because Indonesia now owns world-class arenas, such as those for equestrian, rowing and soccer," Thohir added.
Earlier this week, the Jakarta International Velodrome won praise from International Cycling Union (UCI) director of the World Cycling Centre (WCC) Frédéric Magné, who travelled to Indonesia’s capital to evaluate the track.
Magné said that his visit to the venue came with two objectives; to evaluate the level of cycling athletes competing in the Asian Games and to discuss Indonesia's opportunities, especially Jakarta, as a satellite training centre for the WCC.
"So far I am very impressed with the level of athletes," Magné, a seven-time world champion in cycling, said.
"I think it's very important for many countries to develop in the cycling world in Asia and of course I am very fanatic about Asia, and I will always support the continent that is always in my heart.
"I came here to evaluate this facility and so far I am really impressed with all the facilities available."
Magné also reviewed the Pulomas International BMX Center in East Jakarta.
"This BMX arena is world-class and I must admit, you have a different velodrome level, and this velodrome has a first-class level," he added.
Magné will report the results of his evaluation to UCI President David Lappartient and is likely to make recommendations for Jakarta to become a WCC satellite training centre.
Another notable future event Indonesia is scheduled to co-host is the 2023 International Basketball Federation World Cup, along with Japan and The Philippines.
The three countries were awarded the 19th edition in December 2017, beating a bid from Argentina and Uruguay.
Yesterday, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo announced that the country plans to bid for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games following a meeting with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach here in Jakarta.
Following an hour-long meeting at the Presidential Palace, Widodo claimed that the success of the Asian Games, which conclude today, has shown Indonesia has the ability to host on a larger scale.