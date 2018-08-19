By Duncan Mackay, Daniel Etchells and James Diamond in Jakarta
OCA General Assembly and day one of competition at 2018 Asian Games
Timeline
- 5 hours ago: OCA General Assembly and day one of competition begins
- 4 hours ago: China takes first Asian Games gold as Indonesia claim silver
- 4 hours ago: Host City Contract signed for Sanya 2020 Asian Beach Games
- 3 hours ago: Nagoya Mayor breaks into Elvis Presley classic (again) before Host City Contract for 2026 Asian Games is signed
- 2 hours ago: Marvelo "speechless" after winning Indonesia's first Asian Games medal
- 1 hour ago: Second Asian Games gold goes to Chinese Taipei
