A storeroom next to the cycling track due to be used at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang later this month has been hit by a fire.

There was no damage, however, to the track itself at the Jakarta International Velodrome in Rawamangun.

According to the Jakarta Post, the fire erupted around 6.15pm local time in a Jakarta Youth and Sports Agency storeroom.

Eleven fire engines were reportedly deployed to put out the fire, which was fully extinguished at around 7pm.

“The fire happened outside the [cycling] arena," said PT Jakarta Propertindo corporate security head Hani Sumarno, according to tempo.co.

The velodrome has been constructed for the Asian Games ©Getty Images

"The smoke was indeed seen from the velodrome.

"We appreciate the work of the firefighters. 

"The newly finished racing facility was spared from the fire."

The new velodrome has been developed specially for the Asian Games, which is due to begin on August 18.

The arena can seat 3,500 spectators and is located in a 9.5 hectares complex.

It also boasts facilities for volleyball, badminton and futsal and will also be able to function as a concert venue with a capacity for 8,500 people. 