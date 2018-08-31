By Daniel Etchells and James Diamond in Jakarta
Jakarta Palembang 2018: Day 13 of competition
Timeline
- 20 hours ago: Day 13 of competition begins
- 20 hours ago: Japan win women's triathlon for third Asian Games in a row
- 19 hours ago: OCA keen to see Kuwait back in Olympic fold for Tokyo 2020
- 15 hours ago: South Korea win inaugural Asian Games madison title
- 14 hours ago: Chao claims record-breaking roller skate win for Chinese Taipei
- 14 hours ago: Hong Kong win men's madison
- 13 hours ago: Hong Kong's Lee retains women's sprint track cycling crown
- 13 hours ago: Thailand win first track cycling gold for 48 years in men's keirin
- 13 hours ago: Roller skater Li seals road 20km race double for Chinese Taipei
- 13 hours ago: South Korea's Gwak claims men's under-90kg judo title
- 13 hours ago: Japanese judoka Sato tops women's under-78kg podium
- 12 hours ago: FEI President pledges to promote Jakarta’s Asian Games equestrian park
- 12 hours ago: Iida adds latest judo gold medal to Japan's impressive tally
- 12 hours ago: China win third successive women's modern pentathlon title at the Asian Games
- 11 hours ago: Japan's Sone makes history with women's over-78kg judo triumph
- 11 hours ago: China win gold in both men's and women's RS:X
- 11 hours ago: Jeemin Ha takes record third title in laser standard
- 11 hours ago: Duurenbayar Ulzibayar denied again in men's +100kg judo final as Sungmin Kim takes gold
- 11 hours ago: Japan manage double success in 470 sailing
- 10 hours ago: Japan win men's 49er as Singapore claim 49er FX gold
- 10 hours ago: China win inaugural mixed RS one sailing gold medal
- 10 hours ago: Ganbaatar beats fellow Mongolian to claim first-ever Asian Games sambo gold medal
- 9 hours ago: Asian champion Ibragim tastes victory in men's under-52kg sambo event
- 9 hours ago: Defending champions Qatar beat Bahrain in men's handball final
- 9 hours ago: Wang leads Chinese one-two finish in women's 1m springboard event
- 9 hours ago: Japan re-gain women's football title after dramatic late winner against China
- 8 hours ago: Deserved win for Japan in women's hockey final
- 7 hours ago: Curtains drawn on day 13
- 7 hours ago: China's Xie holds off compatriot to win men's 3m springboard title
