By Daniel Etchells and James Diamond in Jakarta
Jakarta Palembang 2018: Day six of competition
Timeline
- 13 hours ago: Day six of competition begins at 2018 Asian Games
- 12 hours ago: South Korea claim day's first gold
- 11 hours ago: Pan wins women's lightweight single sculls by 14 seconds
- 11 hours ago: Japan seize men's lightweight double sculls
- 11 hours ago: South Korea's Na prevails in women's 20km individual time trial
- 11 hours ago: Comfortable win for Liang and Wu in women's lightweight double sculls
- 11 hours ago: First rowing gold for India at 2018 Asian Games
- 11 hours ago: Another big win in rowing as China take women's four
- 11 hours ago: Oceania National Olympic Committees President impressed by "togetherness" of Asian Games
- 10 hours ago: Gold for Indonesia in lightweight men's eight
- 10 hours ago: South Korea's Choi tops men's 300m standard rifle podium
- 10 hours ago: Qiang Wang cruises to women's singles gold
- 8 hours ago: Indian duo seal victory in men's doubles tennis event
- 8 hours ago: Games record for Wang in 10m air pistol final
- 6 hours ago: Cycling history at 2018 Asian Games
- 6 hours ago: Comfortable gold silver double for North Korea in women's 63kg weightlifting
- 6 hours ago: Iran end India's long reign as women's team kabaddi champions
- 5 hours ago: South beat North in battle of the Koreas shooting final
- 5 hours ago: Japan claim fifth consecutive women's team softball title at Asian Games
- 5 hours ago: Turkmen wrestler registers first failed drugs test of 2018 Asian Games
- 5 hours ago: Jet ski gold for United Arab Emirates
- 5 hours ago: Hong Kong's Wai Hung Shek win's men's vault
- 5 hours ago: Cambodia win second gold in Asian Games history
- 5 hours ago: First gold silver double for UAE at Asian Games
- 4 hours ago: Kyrgyzstan gold in Ju-Jitsu
- 4 hours ago: China keep medal table ticking with balance beam win
- 4 hours ago: Iran complete kabaddi double with men's team final win over South Korea
- 3 hours ago: Ikee dominates women's 50m freestyle to win sixth gold
- 3 hours ago: China dominate men's parallel bars with one-two finish
- 3 hours ago: Koseki wins 50m breaststroke
- 3 hours ago: Weightlifter Aljumaili puts Iraq on medal table with men's 85kg gold
- 3 hours ago: Games record for Wang in 400m freestyle
- 3 hours ago: North Korea's Kim secures gold medal in women's floor exercise
- 3 hours ago: China gain World Championships revenge at Asian Games in women's team epee
- 2 hours ago: Sun Yang wins again in men's 1500m freestyle
- 2 hours ago: Games record for Kim in women's 200m individual medley
- 2 hours ago: Horizontal bar gold for Chinese Taipei
- 2 hours ago: Swimming programme ends with Japan-China classic
- 2 hours ago: Organising Committee official outlines plans to tackle ticketing problems
- 1 hour ago: South Korea win women's team of six bowling
- 1 hour ago: South Korea beat Hong Kong to men's foil team gold medal
- 1 hour ago: Day six of competition comes to an end
