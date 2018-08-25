By Daniel Etchells and James Diamond in Jakarta
Jakarta Palembang 2018: Day seven of competition
Timeline
- 3 hours ago: Day seven of competition begins
- 3 hours ago: Japan's Inoue wins men's marathon
- 1 hour ago: North Korea win shooting gold through Myong Won Pak
- 1 hour ago: One-two finish for Thailand in runabout 1100 stock jet ski event
- 1 hour ago: Thailand beat Laos to men's team doubles sepaktakraw title
- 1 hour ago: Gold for China and Japan in BMX finals
- 1 hour ago: Xu and Yang win women's doubles in deciding tie break
- 9 minutes ago: First karate gold medal of Games goes to Japan's Shimizu after women's kata win
View latest updates