It has been a day of clean sweeps at the Asian Games today as in three different sports - kurash, table tennis and diving - all of the gold medals on offer were won by the same country.
After hosts Indonesia claimed all eight gold medals in pencak silat yesterday, today China claimed the top prize in every final across table tennis and diving, while Uzbekistan won all three golds in kurash.
This year is the first time kurash events have been held at the Asian Games and Uzbekistan's dominance was widely expected at Jakarta Palembang 2018.
Out of the seven categories featuring here, Uzbekistan failed to win the 2017 world title in just one.
Their dominance today began with the men's under-66 kilogram final, in which Uzbekistan would have won the gold whatever happened.
In a repeat of last year's Asian championships final, Ruslan Buriev faced his compatriot Maruf Gaybulloev, but in contrast to 2017, this time out it was Gaybulloev that triumphed, winning 3-0.
Then in the men's over-80kg final, Mukhsin Khsomddinov beat Iran's Jafar Pahlevanijaghargh in a closer bout 1-0, before Gulnor Sulaymanova won the only women's final of the day, in the under-52kg class by comfortably beating India's Pincky Balhara 10-0.
China continued their overall dominance of the Games by winning both medals on offer today in table tennis and diving.
In the table tennis finals, the Chinese breezed past North Korea 3-0 in the women's team event - to win the gold for the 10th time in Asian Games history - thanks to Manyu Wang, Wang Chen and Yuling Zhu.
They each won their matches against Song I Kim, Hyo Sim Cha and Nam Hae Kim respectively.
The men's edition then featured wins for Gaoyuan Lin, Zhendong Fan and Chuqin Wang against the best India had to offer.
In the diving, China won the women's synchronised 10 metre platform final thanks to twin sisters Minjie and Jiaqi Zhang, while in the men's synchronised 3m springboard final, Yuan Cao and Siyi Xie dominated to win by almost 70 points.
It was not just China and Uzbekistan that had successful days however.
Indonesia continued what is now their most successful Asian Games ever, thanks to their badminton superstar Jonatan Christie who won the men's singles final.
The 20-year-old, who is ranked 15th in the world and had earlier said he did not expect to reach the final, beat Chinese Taipei's Tienchen Chou 21-18, 20-22, 21-15.
To the delight of the women in the crowd, upon winning the match he ripped off his shirt in celebration.
The hosts also won gold, and indeed silver, in the men's doubles where Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon beat their compatriots Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian.
Top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei beat India's PV Sindhu 21-17, 21-14 to win the women's title.
Saudi Arabia won their first gold of the Games in the equestrian team jumping final.
A score of 10.90 saw them beat Japan and Qatar, while in the sepaktakraw the world champions Malaysia beat Indonesia by two sets to one, prompting tears of joy from both their players and coach.
There were also some stand-out individual performances in tonight's athletics session.
China's Ling Li cleared 4.60m in the women's pole vault to win the gold by a full 30 centimetres and set a new Games record, while her compatriot Shiying Liu won the javelin throw with her own Games record of 66.09m.
Tomorrow medals will be won in fewer sports than today, across 10 in comparison to 12, but new sports including skateboarding will feature.