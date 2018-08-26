China won both the men's and women's 3x3 basketball events this evening as the sport's Asian Games debut concluded here at Jakarta Palembang 2018 ©ITG

China won both the men's and women's 3x3 basketball events this evening as the sport's Asian Games debut concluded here at Jakarta Palembang 2018.

Having beaten Japan 21-10 in the women's final, China went onto claim the men's gold medal with a dramatic 19-18 overtime triumph at the expense of South Korea.

It comes two years before the sport makes its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Leading the scoring for China in the women's final were Jiang Jiayin and Li Yingyun with seven apiece.

Jiang wrapped up the win with one-and-a-half minutes left on the clock.

Zhang Zhiting contributed five points, while Dilina Dilixiati added the other two.

Basketball 3x3 was making its debut at the Asian Games ©Asian Games 2018
China were made to work much harder in the men's final and would have lost it but for two successful free throws from Huang Wenwei with just four seconds remaining. 

That made the score 17-17 and took the match to overtime, where Huang scored the winner after South Korea's Kim Nakhyeon had cancelled out Zeng Bingqiang's point.

Huang finished with seven points for China with team-mates Chen Gong, Zeng and Xiao Hailiang managing five, four and three respectively. 

South Korea's An Youngjun was the top scorer overall with 10 points.

Yang Hongseok chipped in with six, while Kim registered the other two.

There were mixed fortunes for Thailand in the bronze medal matches as they beat Chinese Taipei 15-14 in the women's before losing 21-7 to Iran in the men's.