Indian 800 metres runner Tintu Lukka has been ruled out of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang through injury.

Lukka, a member of the Indian 4x400m relay team which won the gold medal at the 2014 edition of the event in Incheon, pulled out of the team trials scheduled for tomorrow as she has not recovered from her heel problem.

The 29-year-old, who also claimed 800m silver in Incheon, was initially due to compete at the Athletics Federation of India confirmatory trials.

But she has decided to withdraw from the event as she has been unable to get back to 100 per cent fitness. 

Her name has subsequently not been included on the list detailing the Indian contingent at Jakarta Palembang 2018 submitted by the Indian Olympic Association.

The national record holder has been suffering with a heel injury for a significant part of the year.

Lukka did not participate at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Guwahati in June, which served as a qualifying event for the 2018 Asian Games.

The two-time Asian champion also missed the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in April.

Lukka becomes the latest Indian medal hope to withdraw from the Asian Games, which officially begin with the Opening Ceremony in Jakarta on Saturday (August 18), through injury.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, the world and Commonwealth Games 48 kilograms champion, failed to recover from a lower-back injury in time for the Games and withdrew last week.