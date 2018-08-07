India's Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mirabai Chanu has withdrawn from the 2018 Asian Games because of injury ©Getty Images

A leading Indian hope for an Asian Games gold medal at Jakarta Palembang 2018 has pulled out of the event because of injury.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, the world and Commonwealth Games 48 kilograms champion, has failed to recover from a lower-back injury in time for the Games which are due to open on August 18.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) have withdrawn her from the Asian Games to give her a chance of recovering in time for the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships in Turkmenistan in November. 

"Mirabai will not be taking part in the Asian Games," IWF secretary Sahdev Yadav told Indian news agency PTI.

The 23-year-old has been suffering from the injury since shortly after Gold Coast 2018 where she set a Commonwealth Games record when winning in Australia.

India's Mirabai Chanu, centre, hopes to recover from injury in time to compete in Ashgabat in November and defend the IWF World Championships title she won in Anaheim last year ©YouTube
She tried to resume to full-training last week but is still feeling discomfort. 

Her coach Vijay Sharma does not want her to risk participation at the World Championships, due to take place in Ashgabat between November 1 and 11 and which marks the start of the Olympic qualifying period for Tokyo 2020. 

Chanu would be defending the title she won in Anaheim in the United States last year. 

"The Olympic qualifiers event is approaching and that is more important than the Asian Games," Sharma told PTI.