Minsk's Dinamo Stadium, due to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as the athletics events during next year’s European Games in Belarus’ capital, has received a class one facility certificate from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA) reported that corresponding document was signed by IAAF President Sebastian Coe and IAAF Technical Committee chairman Jorge Salcedo.

"The certificate allows for hosting international tournaments of the highest level, including World Championships," a statement from the Belarusian Athletics Federation read.

Alina Talay was among the Belarusian athletes to praise the quality of the 22,000-capacity sports arena, re-developed with a year to go before Minsk 2019 gets underway.

"The Minsk stadium is of the highest class," Talay, a world bronze medallist in the women’s 100 metres hurdles in 2015, was reported as saying by BeITA.

"Before entering the arena I had a feeling of being at the World Championships or the Olympic Games."

City of Minsk has stayed true to its vision dating back almost a century to maintain this site as a sports facility 👏 pic.twitter.com/DLV5kMHO4U — Seb Coe (@sebcoe) June 21, 2018

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko recently met Coe at the Dinamo Stadium.

Simon Clegg, the executive director of the 2019 European Games that will take place in Minsk between June 21 and 30, has praised the swiftness with which the venue has been re-developed.

"The Dinamo Stadium in Minsk impresses with its scale and atmosphere," Clegg said, according to BelTA.

"I believe we will be able to hold an amazing Opening Ceremony for the second European Games and athletics competitions."

Lukashenko told Coe: "I have delivered my part of the promises.

"We have upgraded the stadium.

"Now we need to arrange good, solid competitions here."

Coe responded: "You have fulfilled and even over fulfilled your promise."