Minsk 2019 have re-designed their website to mark one year to go until the second edition of the European Games.

The update not only includes a new look but also improved information about the Games and the tourist opportunities in Belarus.

"The update is not the final change," Minsk 2019 communications manager Aleksei Bogdanovich said to BelTA.

"A full-scale mobile version and a mobile app have yet to be developed.

"Certainly, some sections of the website are under construction but the website is already functional.

"It can satisfy one's interest in the largest sport event in Belarus' history by offering all the information available right now."

The website, built in partnership with Synesis Sport, can be accessed here, with the European Games due to run between June 21 and 30 next year.

Minsk will host the second edition of the European Games next year ©Minsk 2019

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees will compete in Minsk in 15 sports: 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, beach volleyball, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.

Ten of the 15 sports will act as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with the European Games also counting as the official European Championships for four sports.

There will be 91 men’s events, 89 women’s events and 21 mixed events in total, with 115 universality spots available.

All 12 sporting venues, of which 11 are existing facilities, will be located within a maximum 30 minutes' drive from the Athletes' Village, ensuring athletes can easily travel to training and competition facilities.

"Developing the official web portal of the European Games 2019, we tried to make it stylish, stable, convenient, and functional," said Yulia Gorelik, head of the internet services division at Synesis Sport, to BelTA.

"We expect a strong interest in the event, this is why the website needs to stay stable, show no errors, and stay online regardless of the number of visitors.

"In other words, nothing should impede the search for and acquisition of the necessary information."