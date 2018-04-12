Annie Last produced a dominant performance to triumph in the Commonwealth Games women’s cross-country mountain bike event as England earned a one-two here today.

Last and team-mate Evie Richards set the pace in the opening laps of the 27.6 kilometre race on a circuit built for these Games.

The duo pulled clear of their rivals early in the proceedings, with Richards on the front producing a fearsome tempo.

Richards remained in front for two of the six laps contested but Last was never more than a couple of seconds adrift.

She took her opportunity in the third lap to begin pushing away from her 21-year-old team-mate, the lead growing throughout the duration of the event.

Last, the first British woman to win a World Cup race last year, held an advantage of over 50 seconds heading into the final lap.

It almost became a victory lap for the English rider as she avoided accidents on the challenging course to come into the finish straight with her lead firmly intact.

England's Evie Richards continued to enhance her reputation by earning the silver medal ©Getty Images

The English rider had time time to ease towards the line and raise her arms to the air in celebration, taking the gold medal in a time of 1hour 18min 02sec.

Last was there to greet her team-mate Richards, who claimed the silver medal 48 seconds behind.

The result continues to show the potential of the two-time under-23 cyclo-cross world champion, a silver medallist in the junior event at the Mountain Bike World Championships in 2015.

Canada’s Hayley Smith rounded off the podium places as she ended in a time of 1:20.26, with compatriot Emily Batty unable to upgrade on her Glasgow 2014 silver medal.

More follows