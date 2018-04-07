England's Nile Wilson dazzled his way to the men's all-around title as he produced a stunning horizontal bar routine to edge compatriot James Hall in a thrilling final at Gold Coast 2018 here today.

Wilson clinched his second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games following his success in the team competition on Thursday (April 5) as he scored a total of 84.950 on the six apparatus.

The 22-year-old trailed Hall, also a member of the English squad which claimed victory in the team event, by a slender 0.025 points margin going into the horizontal bar but pulled off a nerveless performance to top the podium in style.

Hall finished with a score of 83.975 points, while Cypriot Marios Georgiou - who held the lead for the majority of the event - sealed a surprise bronze medal on 83.750 points.

The three gymnasts were all on the same apparatus in the sixth and final rotation, ensuring the Commonwealth Games crown was decided in a horizontal bar showdown.

Georgiou, 16th in the all-around final at last year's World Championships in Montreal, went first and laid down a marker with a score of 13.900.

Hall then responded with an energetic display which yielded 14.100 points, moving him into gold medal position with just Wilson left to perform.

England's Nile Wilson used his best apparatus to full effect to clinch the gold medal ©Getty Images

Wilson, the Olympic bronze medallist and defending Commonwealth Games champion on the apparatus, knew what was required if he was to snatch the title from underneath his team-mate's nose.

The 22-year-old proceeded to demonstrate exactly why he is a horizontal bar specialist as he went all out to score 15.100 points.

"It was a battle for the high bar and it went down to the last piece - you can't write it," Wilson said.

"To finish like we did, and get gold and silver, with one of the best high-bar routines I've put together.

"It's the best feeling.

"High bar is one of my strongest events and I knew I'd be up there, but it was more the feeling.

"That pressure, in this environment, to be able to hit that routine, it's indescribable and very special."

