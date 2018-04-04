Sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye has been named Trinidad and Tobago's flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games here tonight.

The 25-year-old World Championships bronze medallist admitted she was "humbled" after being chosen to lead her team into the Carrara Stadium.

Ahye, also a bronze medallist at the Central American and Caribbean Championships, is expected to be one of the main contenders in the women's 100 metres.

Trinidad and Tobago's team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games includes 51 athletes who are set to compete in athletics, swimming, boxing, track cycling, gymnastics, squash, table tennis and triathlon.

They will be hoping to better their haul from the previous edition of the Games at Glasgow 2014, where the country won three silver and five bronze medals.

Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye is among the contenders in the women's 100m at Gold Coast 2018 ©TTOC

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee President Brian Lewis claimed the squad competing here could be a "shining light" for the country, echoing previous claims from the country's President Paula-Mae Weekes.

"I want to ask everyone, especially you athletes, coaches and the delegation to remember what she said," said Lewis.

"We must all strive to be the light.

"Our country, our nation, our society and our community, we are going through some very dark turbulent days, but she implored all of us to be the light.

"Whether you are a flickering candle or a blazing bush fire."

Trinidad and Tobago have claimed a total of 52 medals at the Commonwealth Games.

The country's best performance came at the 1966 edition of the event in Kingston, where they won five gold, two silver and two bronze.