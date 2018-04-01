Gold Coast 2018 today launched the Borobi fan trail which will link venues at the Commonwealth Games and offer prizes.

The trail stretches for 8.5 kilometres from the Optus Aquatic Centre in Southport, through to Victoria Park at Broadbeach.

A game has been devised by TAFE Queensland, which will allow the public to scan the 10 sculptures located in the host city.

The more locations collected by participants through the Gold Coast 2018 mobile app, the greater number of points they will receive.

Tickets will become available for the top scorers each day, with a draw taking place.

"The Borobi Fan Trail features ten colourful life-sized Borobi sculptures in different models as well as fun footprints and signage which fans can follow while walking or cycling along," Peter Beattie, the Gold Coast 2018 chairman, said.

"Since Borobi made the legendary leap from a helicopter at Burleigh Beach in 2016 he has embraced the Gold Coast lifestyle and has become one of the most recognisable locals.

"He knows the best way around the Gold Coast so follow his footsteps and have some fun along the way.

"The TAFE Basketball Hunt game offers users the opportunity to win prizes by visiting key GC2018 sites and scanning QR codes including along the Borobi Fan Trail.

"The more locations players visit, the more points they collect.

"A winner is drawn from the top 20 scorers each day with a daily prize from TAFE Queensland of four tickets to GC2018 sporting events awarded.

"The grand prize drawn on the 13 April includes two Closing Ceremony tickets, a singlet and basketball."

The trial follows a similar initiative employed by predecessors Glasgow 2014, who used their mascot Clyde.

Gold Coast 2018 launched the trail at the Broadbeach lawn bowls venue ©ITG

The sculptures were created by Gold Coast artist John Cox, who was commissioned to produce the installations by Gold Coast 2018.

Cox won a 1995 Academy Award for best visual effects in the film Babe, as well as being a nominee for a BAFTA in the same year for his role in the film, which saw his workshop create sheep, mice, dogs, chickens and a Belgian sheepdog.

The trail, featuring footprints and signage, has been claimed to be an initiative to keep people active during Gold Coast 2018.

Following the Games, the statues will remain in the city but could be moved to alternative high profile locations.

It is hoped this will ensure the legacy of Borobi and the Commonwealth Games.

"Many of the Gold Coast 2018 venues and Festival 2018 locations are within walking distance of Southport, Surfers Paradise, Broadbeach and other coastal accommodation hubs as well as surf clubs, cafés and restaurants," Mark Bailey, Minister for Transport and Main Roads, said.

"The Borobi Fan Trail will be a fun route to get people to and from where they need to be.

"With heavy and light rail operating 24 hours a day with a high frequency timetable as well as extra buses, there are plenty of travel options available for Games visitors.

"We want people to embrace all forms of travel these Games and the Borobi Fan Trail is a great way to take in the Games atmosphere in and outside of venues."