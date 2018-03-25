International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe is to work for Australian broadcaster Channel 7 during next month's Commonwealth Games, it has been revealed here today.

The double Olympic champion will work alongside the legendary Bruce McAvaney during the Games, due to open on April 4 and finish on April 15.

"The late David Coleman was the doyen and Bruce is best since David," Coe told the Herald Sun.

"I’ll be letting Bruce do the main commentary and hopefully add some athletic insights, but don’t expect constant chatter from me as I belong to the 'less is best' school."

Sebastian Coe will be commentating for Channel 7 during Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

Coe has selected Sally Pearson, the two-time defending Commonwealth Games champion in the 100 metres hurdles and winner of the Olympic gold medal at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, as potentially the highlight of the track and field events.

"Who am I looking forward to watching?" he said.

"Most definitely Sally Pearson who must surely be not just one of your greatest athletes but one of your greatest ever sportspersons.

"She competes in a totally global sport and she has done absolutely everything in that sport."

Sebastian Coe's only appearance at the Commonwealth Games came at Auckland 1990 ©Getty Images

Due to injuries and illness, Coe did not compete in the Commonwealth Games until the end of his career.

He ran the last major international race of his career at Auckland in 1990, coming sixth in the 800m.

Last month Coe predicted Gold Coast 2018 would be a big success.

"I'm looking forward to the Commonwealth Games," he told Fairfax Media.

"I know you guys will host it very, very well."