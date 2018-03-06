England have named a 27-member cycling team for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, which features four newly crowned world champions.

Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter and Kian Emadi were all members of the British men's team pursuit squad, which claimed world gold last week in Apeldoorn.

Newly crowned madison world champion Emily Nelson, who triumphed with Scotland's Katie Archibald in the Dutch city, will also compete in Australia.

Fellow track endurance riders Daniel Bigham, Eleanor Dickinson, Emily Kay, Christopher Latham, Rebecca Raybould and Oliver Wood have also been included.

They will also be joined by sprinters Lauren Bate, Katy Marchant, Ryan Owens, Joseph Truman and Philip Hindes, a double Olympic champion in the men's team sprint.

Para-cyclist Sophie Thornhill and her pilot Helen Scott have also been included on the track team.

They claimed double gold at Glasgow 2014, triumphing in the tandem sprint and time trial events.

England's other two titles on the track in the Scottish city were earned by the now retired Joanna Rowsell-Shand and Laura Kenny.

The latter made her return to international competition at the World Championships after giving birth six months ago, but is not named in the team for Gold Coast 2018.

Under-23 world champion Evie Richards will compete in the women's mountain bike event ©Getty Images

Kenny’s husband Jason, Britain’s most successful Olympian, also returned in Apeldoorn after a break but will also not head to Australia.

Hayley Simmonds, Melissa Lowther and Abigail Van Twisk are amongst those selected for the women’s road team.

The men’s road squad includes sprinter Adam Blythe, Ian Bibby, Harry Tanfield and Thomas Stewart.

"I'm proud to have been selected for the Commonwealth Games this year and being able to represent my country," said Blythe.

"The road race course looks pretty challenging but I feel in good form at the moment and myself and the rest of the team are looking forward to getting stuck into the race."

Frazer Clacherty, Annie Last and under-23 world champion Evie Richards will compete in mountain bike competitions during the Games.

"This is a really busy time of year for our cycling teams with the Spring Classics on the road, the World Cup season starting for the mountain bikers and the World Championships on the track, so I'm delighted we are taking such a strong team to the Commonwealth Games," said Sarah Winckless, England's Chef de Mission.

"England has a long history in cycling at the Commonwealth Games having won over 100 medals.

"I'm hopeful this team will be able to add to that tally for team and country in just a few weeks time."

The Commonwealth Games are set to take place from April 4 to 15.