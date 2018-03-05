A Gold Coast school, which will be used as a residential base and training venue at the Commonwealth Games in April, will close later this month to combat a norovirus outbreak.

The Southport School is scheduled to house security officials at Gold Coast 2018, which will run from April 4 to 15.

Local reports have claimed that nearly 400 students and teachers have been impacted by the outbreak of norovirus during the current term.

The boarding school is now set to close on March 23, three days before the official end of term.

Cancellation of these final three days is reportedly aimed at ensuring the school is sanitised and clean before the arrival of athletes for the Games.

Headmaster Greg Wain claimed cases have reduced in recent weeks, but stated health officials were concerned about the length of time the virus had remained at the school.

The Australian rugby union team have previously used the school's facilities for training ©Getty Images

"This virus event has been disrupting for all and I do thank our boys, parents and staff for their on-going understanding," he said, according to MyGC.com.

"This has been a difficult decision but one which will ensure the school is completely clear for the Commonwealth Games, and that TSS commences term two virus-free."

More than 6,600 athletes and officials are set to descend on the Australian city for the Games.

Organisers will hope to avoid problems experienced by Winter Olympic organisers at Pyeongchang 2018 last month.

A norovirus outbreak spread at the start of the Games, with athletes among those affected.