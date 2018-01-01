Horse racing jockey William Pike has been among those to carry the Gold Coast 2018 Queen's Baton as the Commonwealth Games Relay began the year with a visit to the Perth Cup at Ascot.

Pike is a two-time Perth Cup winner in 2005 and 2015 and is considered one of the leading riders in Western Australia.

He carried the Baton by parading it into the mounting yard on Perfect Reflection before the first race of the Perth Cup.

This race was especially named the Gold Coast 2018 Queen's Baton Relay Trophy.

"It was an honour and a privilege and something that I’ll never forget, holding the Queen's Baton certainly does inspire you," Pike said.

Rising tennis stars Maddison Inglis and Blake Ellis also displayed the Baton during the Hopman Cup at Perth Arena on its arrival in the city yesterday.

Western Australia’s most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete, gymnast Allana Slater, also took the stage during New Year's Eve celebations.

Slater won three gold and eight total medals across the Kuala Lumpar 1998 and Manchester 2002 editions.

"The Commonwealth Games have been an incredible highlight of my career as a gymnast," she said.

"I was 14 years old when I went to my first Games in Kuala Lumpur and it was an amazing experience to be surrounded by world-class athletes from so many different sports.

"Having the Queen’s Baton here again in February is the best way to bring the spirit of the Gold Coast 2018 Games to the people of Western Australia.

"It's going to be an honour to carry the Queen’s Baton in Scarborough, and I hope as many people as possible come out and support all the batonbearers.”

Slater is one of more than 310 Western Australians who are expected to carry the Queen’s Baton when it returns to Western Australia between February 22 and 27.

The Baton arrived in Brisbane on December 24 after travelling for 288 days and visiting all of the nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast are due to take place from April 4 to 15.