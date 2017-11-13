Gold Coast 2018 have announced the final phase of their sales process will begin on November 20, with an additional 100,000 tickets set to to be made available.

Tickets were taken off sale last month, with organisers seeking to be assigned specific seats across all session and finalise plans for venues.

It was claimed this would allow them to determine how many tickets would be available when they go back on sale.

Gold Coast 2018 have revealed that 50 per cent of the additional allocation are for the most in-demand sessions, which had not been available since the ticket request phase closed in May.

This includes the Opening Ceremony, basketball finals, beach volleyball, cycling and diving.

More than 1.2 million requests were claimed to have been made by the close of the first phase, when fans were able to place a ticket request at any time.

Around 250,000 tickets were available on a first-come, first-served basis following the completion of the initial ticket phase.

Organisers have stated that a total of 300,000 tickets remain up for grabs, heading into the third phase.

It means over 900,000 of the 1.2 million initially available have been sold.

All ticketed sporting sessions will on offer, except for triathlon and mountain biking when the process reopens.

"We were so overwhelmed by the initial call to purchase that we’ve done as much as we can to find more seats," Mark Peters, Gold Coast 2018 chief executive, told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"It’s all because of the design finalisation of the stadiums, which we knew would take us some time.

"Every possible avenue we’ve had to pick those tickets up and put them into the central pool has happened."

Tickets will be available for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at Carrara Stadium ©Getty Images

It was claimed that several partners, including the City of Gold Coast and Games sponsors, were among those to return tickets they had been originally allocated.

The ticket prices include all fees and free public transport on event days within the South East Queensland TransLink transport network, along with the Cairns TransLink and Townsville connect bus networks.

Tickets are available for people with accessibility requirements at all events.

Infants under the age of two are granted free entry, provided they do not occupy a seat.

Gold Coast 2018 claim they expect 1.5 million spectators to watch action during the 12-day Games, due to take place from April 4 to 15.

Tickets will be purchased on a first come, first served basis.

As well as the ticketed sessions, four free events taking place during the Games - the race walk, marathon, cycling time trials and cycling road races.