A community fun run will be held during the marathon at the next year's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, it has been announced.

Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters announced a five kilometre run will take place on April 15, the closing day of the Games.

Around 6,600 people are expected to take part in the event, which is claimed to be the same number of athletes and officials who will attend the Games.

Peters claimed the event, called "Gold Run 2018", would provide lasting memories for the participants.

"Never before in Commonwealth Games history has an event of this kind been held and we are proud to be able to offer this to the community," he said.

"Gold Run 2018 will leave long and lasting memories of an active, vibrant and exciting city for the lucky 6,600 participants who can secure a spot on the start line."

The public will be able to apply to take part in the event from 9am local time on Friday (November 10), via the Gold Coast 2018 website here.

The entry fee will be AUD$66 (£38/$50/€43).

The run is due to begin and end at the start line of the marathon course, allowing the runners to head north towards Labrador, before turning back.

It will enable them to finish in front of a grandstand at Southport Broadwater Parklands.

The run will begin after the conclusion of the wheelchair marathon event, featuring on the Commonwealth Games programme for the first time.





With a start time of 8.40am, runners will have to complete the course within one hour to ensure there is no impact on the men’s and women’s marathons, which will follow shortly afterwards.

"With 147 days to go until the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, it is with great pleasure to announce an exciting, world-first initiative to enable the community to actively participate in the Games," Peter Beattie, Gold Coast 2018 chairman, said.

"Gold Run 2018 will give the community the chance to chase the dream for 5km on the marathon course at the same time as their heroes.

"As the participants will cross the finish line before the finish of the men’s and women’s marathon races, this will provide the opportunity for them to witness the concluding stages of these races."

Organisers unveiled the marathon course back in September, calling it "flat, fast and picturesque".

The course will start and finish at Southport Broadwater Parklands, before heading north after 4.4 kilometres at Runaway Bay.

Athletes will then head south, where they will continue to race by the city's beaches and to the half-way point at Burleigh Heads.

They will then turn to head back towards Southport for the finish of the race.

The marathons will be one of the free events on the Gold Coast 2018 programme and fans expected to line the length of the 26.2 mile course.