Today marks a significant milestone as Rugby Sevens makes its highly anticipated debut at the African Games, set to take place from March 8 to March 23 in Accra, Ghana. This 13th edition of the African Games serves as the official qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Paris Games.

Rugby Sevens is a novelty at African Games this year. The tournament stands as the largest multi-disciplinary sporting event in Africa, aimed at promoting top-tier African sports and fostering cultural exchanges among member states of the African Union. Accra, Ghana, holds the event from March 8 to 23. It is hosted by the African Union (AU) in collaboration with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC).

The event is expected to draw in 5,000 top athletes, 3,000 officials, and many fans locally while reaching an estimated global audience of 2.2 billion people through TV and social media. The inclusion of Rugby Sevens not only highlights the diverse sports landscape across Africa but also underscores the organisers' commitment to sports representation, regional participation, and sports development.

Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa stated: "I stand with great pride as rugby takes its rightful place within the African Games for the very first time. This marks a historic moment for our sport and for the continent as a whole."

Patrick Odongo Okong'o cannot stop scoring 🇰🇪@KenyaSevens power through to the final at the #7sChallengerSeries 😍 pic.twitter.com/NkfpEGbRCw — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) January 14, 2024

Rugby Sevens is a version of rugby union where teams have seven players instead of the usual fifteen, and the halves are only seven minutes long, unlike the traditional forty-minute halves.

President Mensah has been dedicated to advancing rugby's growth and development across the African continent. Ghana, a founding member of the African Games, is hosting the Olympic event for the first time, welcoming elite athletes from over 54 African countries to compete in 25 diverse sports.

"The African Games serve as a testament to our continent's commitment to sports. It's a platform where our athletes can shine, our nations can unite, and our shared passion for the game can be celebrated on a grand scale," concluded Herbert Mensah.