16 of the world's best elite men's and women's 7s teams competed for a total prize pool of US$ 20,000 on 1-2 December in an event that has been held at various venues for over 30 years and has added other activities such as the annual charity event, this time in support of the Grenada Cancer Society.

Nearly 500 visitors came to the island to enjoy the best of Rugby Sevens and the many attractions of the paradise that is Grenada, an island of just 125,000 inhabitants and 344km2.

The men's tournament featured 10 teams divided into two groups. Atlantis (Men), Guyana, FRN (Men), Misfits and T&T Defence Force were in Pool A, while Barbados, Rugby Quebec (Men), Maroons, IB Rugby and Grenada Greenz were in Pool B. The six women's teams played in one group: Atlantis (Women), Les Bleues, FRN (Women), Caribbean Queens, Rugby Quebec (Women) and Redshirts.

Granada experienced the Rugby Sevens spectacle. GRW7s

Atlantis reached the men's semi-finals after beating Guyana (29-0), FRN (45-10), T&T Defence Force (26-12) and the other semi-finalist in the group, Misfits (14-5).

In the Pool B, Rugby Quebec recorded four wins over semi-finalists Barbados (15-21), Grenada Greenz (47-5), IB Rugby (31-0) and Marrons (29-5).

In the semi-finals, Atlantis gave Barbados a run for their money (17-0) and Misfits edged out Rugby Quebec (21-17) in a thrilling encounter. In the final, Atlantis held on for the title after defeating Misfits 17-10.

The women's competition featured a six-team group with the top two teams competing in a straight final. Atlantis played some amazing rugby in the women's competition with wins over Les Bleues (12-7), FRN Women (45-0), Caribbean Queens (24-5) and a loss to Redshirts (7-14).

Rugby Quebec defeated Redshirts (12-7), Les Bleus (5-14), FRN (7-35) and Caribbean Queens (7-34), but lost to finalists Atlantis. However, the Canadians put them to the sword in the final with a huge defensive effort (10-0).