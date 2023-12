The twelve top rugby sevens teams, both male and female, will face off in the beautiful city of Cape Town, South Africa. The HSBC SVNS 2024 is set to thrill fans on December 9th and 10th, promising a spectacle like no other in the land of the Rugby 15 World Champions.

The second round of the HSBC SVNS 2024 will unfold in the home of the Springboks, a place in the world where rugby is breathed like perhaps nowhere else.





South Africa's men and Australia's women lead the rankings after winning the first round in Dubai last weekend. New Zealand, the current champion in both genders, will try not to lose ground in their quest to successfully defend their title.

The action kicks off at DHL Stadium at 09:00 local time (GMT+2) on Saturday, with the women's and men's finals scheduled for 18:43 and 19:23 on Sunday, respectively.





The revamped HSBC SVNS features seven regular-season events plus a Grand Final and promotion/relegation competition before the 2024 Paris Olympics. The reduction in teams (from 16 to 12) makes it more intense and emotional, leaving little room for error if one aims to win.





In addition to the strictly sporting events, there will be significant entertainment, including live music and mass participation sports activities, as well as cuisine from around the world in the city with the highest quality of life in all of Africa.





Groups in Cape Town:

The action begins at 09:00 local time (GMT+2) on Saturday with the group stage. The second day also starts at 9, with quarterfinals, concluding with the women's and men's finals at 18:43 and 19:23, respectively, following the obvious semifinal results.





The highly popular Blitzboks (a nickname replacing the globally known Springboks in conventional rugby) from South Africa will play against Ireland, the United States, and Great Britain in Men's Group A. Argentina's Pumas, last season's runners-up, will face Fiji, the double Olympic men's champion, along with France and Spain in Men's Group B. In Men's Group C, the current SVNS champions, New Zealand, will face Samoa, Australia, and Canada.





In the women's competition, Australia confidently leads Group A after their victory in Dubai last weekend and will face Fiji, Japan, and Spain. Group B brings together New Zealand, the current SVNS champions, with Ireland, Brazil, and Great Britain. France, an impressive bronze medalist in Dubai, will face Canada, the United States, and hosts South Africa, who ascended from the Challenger last season and seek to make an impact at home in Women's Group C.

In the Olympic year, the competition format is similar to what will be used in Paris 2024. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will pair up in the quarterfinals and determine the champion through a playoff system.





It is worth noting that the HSBC SVNS 2024 will have seven regular-season events (Dubai, Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Singapore) before the Grand Final in Madrid. The top eight teams, according to accumulated points in the series after seven events, will compete in the Grand Final, where the winner takes it all, and the female and male champions will be crowned.





Remaining Schedule:

Perth Sevens: January 26th to 28th, 2024

Vancouver Sevens: February 23rd to 25th, 2024

Los Angeles Sevens: March 2nd and 3rd, 2024

Hong Kong Sevens: April 5th to 7th, 2024

Singapore Sevens: May 3rd to 5th, 2024

Madrid Final Series: May 31st to June 2nd, 2024