"The best athletes in the world are from Africa, whether they play for France, England, or in any other country, you find Africans." Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa, the continental governing body for rugby in Africa, participated in an interview with the African news channel Africa24 English during the Africa Investment Forum, and his words were very illustrative.

"The best athletes in the world are from Africa, whether they play for France, England, or any other. I think it sends the message that we are the best. If we get the right investment, we can consistently show that we are the best in the world," he asserted decisively. "Africa has already shown that it has the best athletes going to the NBA, people of African descent in the UFC, whether Ngannou or Usman, it goes on and on... Whether in the UFC, boxing. I don't even need to speak; if they are long-distance runners, go to East Africa, it will be a Kenyan, a Somali, an Ethiopian, a Ugandan who will win at the Olympics this year... So Africa has what the rest of the world does not have. My point is that we need to get the investment in Africa now."

the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. © Getty Images

His words highlight the need to make the necessary investments to harness all the talent that exists on the continent. The leader warns that it may happen that "if you don't invest now, you will find somebody from Europe, America, or China coming to own what is yours. It will be like if God gave you the gold but you don't have the gold refinery, you have the cocoa but you have no chocolate factory, you have the oil but not the best oil refineries." The president pointed out the urgency of doing something to demonstrate the potential of African athletes and that, due to the demand, they must go and play and compete for non-African countries.

Herbert Mensah gave an example during the interview: "Speaking of investment, World Rugby pays up to £5 billion to each European rugby nation to promote the sport, while the entire African continent received only £2.5 million (for 39 countries), which limits the promotion of the sport on the continent. But the price of a plane ticket from Dakar to Madagascar is maybe £1,500, in Europe from Rome to London, Paris to London, maybe £60..." concluded the president.