Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah has revealed that the sport will be a regular feature at the African Games after it makes its debut at Accra 2023.

The sevens format of rugby is set to be included on the African Games programme in Ghana's capital for the first time since they were launched in 1965.

Mensah, who is from Ghana confirmed that the Games, rescheduled to open on March 8 next year due to the economic situation in the host country and delays in preparations, will not be the last appearance for rugby.

"I am proud to say that our President Nana Akufo-Addo has helped build the dedicated stadium for the Games that’s almost completed," Mensah told insidethegames.

"We supported them with ideas for the construction of not only the main pitch but also the adjoining training pitch, the pavilion, changing rooms and everything.

"We have had meeting with the Ministry, and everything is in control.

"As far as I know, it [rugby sevens] will be a permanent fixture.

"Obviously, the organisers of the Games can choose what they want to do but we have been informed that it will appear regularly."

Herbert Mensah said that the whole continent looks at South Africa, who won the World Cup yesterday, "in terms of developments and achievements" ©Getty Images

Mensah, the first Anglophone President of Rugby Africa, was elected in March this year.

A team of officials accompanied him to tour the new stadium in Ghana, along with Rugby Africa competitions manager John Bosco Muamba.

Mensah hopes Ghana can inspire other nations to build venues that can stage regional events in the future.

He served as the President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union before, helping his home nation attain World Rugby status.

The Sussex University graduate said he wants to increase the standard of the game in the continent so people will be able to look past South Africa.

Praising the Springboks, who defended their World Cup title from four years ago yesterday, defeating New Zealand 12-11 in the final in Paris, Mensah stressed that securing funding is the only way to develop and make people notice.

"A month ago, the Olympic qualifiers saw Kenya beat a full-strength Springboks," he said.

"Of course, we look at them in terms of developments and achievements.

"We have 39 member nations in Africa.

"We are making sure we are the gold standard.

Herbert Mensah, right, called for Governments to do their part in providing economic help to develop rugby in Africa ©Rugby Africa

South Africa may have won the Rugby World Cup more often than any other country, but financially the rest of the continent is struggling.

"We come from a long way back, one of the lowest levels of revenue in terms of contributions from our governing body [World Rugby].

"It is about $2.3 or $2.4 million (£1.8 million/€2.1 million) for over 39 states," Mensah said.

When you consider that some six nations get $150 million (£123.6 million/€141.7 million) to $200 million (£164.9 million/€189 million) a year, you can see the disproportionality.

"But we are not here to cry.

"We want to show first and foremost that we can set up the gold standards."

Mensah called for Governments to do their part in providing economic help.

He pointed to the emergence of Argentina in South America and how Governments across the world can make a difference.

Mensah claimed that more partnerships like the one with Agence française de développement (AFD), signed last year, can go a long way in bringing change.

"We have been meeting with all committees and a number of people here in Paris," he said.

"The Japanese are interested in entering a partnership with Rugby Africa.

"World Rugby has agreed for exchange on commercial relationships, so we have access to what they have.

"Relationship building is critical and I have good team around me. We are hoping that by the time we leave, we would have done our job."